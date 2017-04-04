April 4th election: Get full results here
-
Who and what is up for election on April 4th
-
Voters ready to head to polling booths for tomorrow’s Illinois primaries
-
Moline Mayor set to give state of the city address, days before election
-
East Moline, Silvis likely to have new mayors
-
Construction work resumes on Brady Street today
-
-
Obama’s legacy on race questioned
-
Galesburg High School Senior To Run For School Board
-
YOUR VOTE: Illinois primary election results
-
Acri Gets More Than Three Times the Number of Votes Raes Received
-
East Moline Mayor Relieved After Losing Mayoral Election
-
-
Monica Kurth wins Iowa House race
-
Moline city clerk on paid leave for ‘personnel issue’
-
Acri talks community issues before April 4 election