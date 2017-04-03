× We Want YOUR Questions for the Quad Cities River Bandits

DAVENPORT, Iowa – WQAD News 8’s Good Morning Quad Cities is gearing up for its next ‘Breakfast With’ segment on Thursday, April 6th, 2017.

For each segment, we invite a community leader to have breakfast with us, and we talk about issues in their community.

This Thursday (April 6th), we will sit down and have some fun with Andrew Chesser, General Manager of the Quad Cities River Bandits to kick off the 2017 baseball season as the River Bandits take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at 6:35 p.m. at Modern Woodmen Park.





Some of our most recent “Breakfast Withs” were Meteorologist Eric Sorensen’s chat with Galesburg Schools’ Superintendent Ralph Grimm, Jonathan Ketz’s breakfast with outgoing East Moline Mayor John Thodos and Angie Sharp’s morning of breakfast and bowling with members of the Illinois Farm Bureau.