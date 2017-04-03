× Timing out more rainfall this week… Potential for snowflakes, too

The spring warmth and sun will be non-existent as gray skies, wind-driven rain and cooler temperatures will be the highlight these next few days.

Showers scattered throughout our skies will slowly dry out as we head overnight as temperatures dip around the mid 40s. With the exception of some drizzle early Tuesday, we’ll keep it dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

By Wednesday, a wind-driven rain system brings in some much cooler air with highs not even getting out of the 40s. This will bring us some pretty decent rainfall too, with amounts around an inch in spots more south of the Quad Cities. As temperatures drop in the 30s that Wednesday night there’s a possibility that any leftover rain will briefly mix of change over to snow. We’ll keep an eye on that.

After Wednesday is when skies get brighter followed by temperatures warming just in time for the weekend with highs by Sunday around 70 degrees!!!

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

