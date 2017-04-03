× One injured, another in custody after fight near City Hall in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa — One person was injured and another was arrested after being involved in a fight, police said.

Officers from the Muscatine Police Department were called to “a fight in progress” Monday, April 3 around 11:25 a.m. Police said the fight was in the 210 block of Sycamore Street, which is near City Hall, just a few blocks west of the Mississippi River.

Two people were involved in the fight, police said; a 41-year-old and a 26-year-old. The 41-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at the scene, according to a statement from the Muscatine Police Department. The 26-year-old, identified as Candelario Leonardo Guille Torres from Muscatine, was arrested.

Torres is facing charges of going armed with intent, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and carrying weapons, said the police statement. He was being held in the Muscatine County Jail.

Police said there were no other people involved in the fight and it was considered “an isolated event.” There was no word on what the fight may have been about.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922, Ext. 239. You can remain anonymous.