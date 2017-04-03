Murray eager to speed up the Pioneer program

Alleman named Kyle Murray as their new head basketball coach over the weekend. Murray spent the last 11 years as an assistant at St. Ambrose University. The former Muscatine standout is eager to bring an uptempo style to the Pioneers.
