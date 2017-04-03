× GMQC Today: The Crew Plays With Snapchat, That Darn Tie, & Incredible Students

If you didn’t watch Good Morning Quad Cities on Monday, April 3rd, 2017, here’s what you missed:

First things first, Eric is wearing “that” tie once again… and as you can see, we are NOT excited about it.

He says it’s going to s… ugh, I can’t even type it, so just click here if you really want to know what might happen in the middle of this week. However, if it DOES happen, that means we get to fulfill the deal that Eric made on March 14th:

This is your doing, Eric! We better find that yard stick before he tries to hide/destroy it…

In other news, the three of us discovered a hilarious Snapchat filter today that turns your face into a cup of coffee. It’s quite frightening:

Your Morning News Crew hard at work, folks. Actually, speaking of hard work, we showed this incredible video during Good Morning Quad Cities of a 13-year-old boy with no arms who sunk a three-pointer before the buzzer during his middle school basketball game in Boca Raton, Florida. It’s amazing! Way to go, Jamarion. You ROCK:

Also awesome… students at Saint Ambrose University and Alleman High School came together to raise TONS of money for charity during this weekend’s Dance Marathon. This is pretty impressive and a great way to start the work week. Have a good one!