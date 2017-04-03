Did you think we were done with Winter? Think again!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're dubbing this week "Déjà View Week" because the weather will be very similar to what we've experienced in weeks' past. It will be cloudy, rainy, windy, and chilly as we head through the week. While the payoff will be this weekend when it will turn sunny and warm with highs in the 60s, the worst may occur Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

A potent area of low pressure will track from Southwestern Missouri to Northeastern Ohio. This will bring us some generous rains, possibly on the order of an inch or two! But this rain will fall with temperatures only around 40 degrees. That doesn't give us much wiggle room before the rain could switchover to snow. And that's possible in the afternoon and evening as we cool the environment down. A possible changeover to all snow could occur Wednesday evening and overnight. If that occurs, a few inches of snow accumulation would be possible. Since we are in April now, the ground is far from frozen. And the accumulations would likely be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. Roads could get slushy if it comes down hard enough.

But we have a few days to track everything. Stay with us on that!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

