Crash near Macomb kills one, injures another

MACOMB, Illinois — One person died and one person was seriously injured in a three-car crash on Friday, March 31 near Macomb.

The Illinois State Patrol responded to the scene on U.S. Highway 136 and CR 1600 N. Avenue around 4 p.m. According to troopers, an SUV driven by Charles D. Weston, 84, of Macomb was traveling west on U.S. 136 near the intersection when it crossed over the center line and collided with a pickup truck driven by Harlan R. Brown, 60, of Table Grove, Ill. Following that collision, Weston’s SUV also side-swiped a vehicle driven by Derek J. Woodruff, 31, of Lewiston.

Weston sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and was air-lifted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy where he later died as a result of his injuries. Brown was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the incident report from the Illinois State Police, conditions were clear and dry when the crash occurred.