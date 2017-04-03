× Armed robbers reportedly break in to East Moline home

EAST MOLINE — A group of armed men reportedly broke into a home and robbed a group of people who were gathered there, authorities say.

It was around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 31 when a home invasion and gunfire was reported at a home on 180th Street North, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department.

“According to witness reports four armed men forced their way into the home during a party or gathering of people at the residence,” read the statement from the sheriff’s department. Multiple people there were reportedly robbed by the four armed men.

Several departments responded and assisted with the investigation, including the Rock Island County Emergency Service Team, the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, the East Moline Police Department, the Hampton Police Department, and Illinois Crime Scene Unit.