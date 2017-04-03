Argument may have led to shooting in East Moline, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE -- Police found a person who had been shot outside of a home in the middle of the night on Monday, April 3, 2017.

It was around 1:50 a.m. when a shooting was reported in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue, according to a statement from the East Moline Police Department. That is the area just southeast of John Deere Harvester Works.

The injured person officers found had been shot twice in the upper back, the statement said. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"The shooting is believed to be related to an argument between the victim and someone he knew," read the statement.

The case is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. If you have any information you can call the police at 309-752-1555 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.

You can also text Crime Stoppers any tips you may have, type "QCTIP" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).