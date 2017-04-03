2017 marks the John Deere Classic’s 20th anniversary on the PGA Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois -- It has been 20 years since John Deere and the PGA Tour signed a sponsorship agreement that created the John Deere Classic.

The anniversary on Sunday April 2, 2017 made the John Deere Classic the third-longest title sponsor relationship on tour.

What's even better than all the great golf the tournament has seen? The fact that over the last two decades, the John Deere Classic has been the hub of $80 million raised for hundreds of organizations.

"John Deere's sponsorship of the John Deere Classic for the past 20 years has been an important key in increasing sports tourism in the QC," said Joe Taylor, president of the QC Convention and Visitors Bureau. "John Deere's support stabilized the event, made the long-term commitment to help it grow, and provided unmatched support of regional charities and community development."

The current contract runs through 2023.

As of the date of the 20-year anniversary, the 2017 John Deere Classic was only 99 days away.

