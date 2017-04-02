× You’ll want your rain gear and probably extra coffee for Monday

Get ready for quite a bit of rain this week! For the remainder of our Sunday and Sunday night, showers will continue to pass through from the southwest. Temperatures by the sunrise will be in the upper 40s.

Heavier rain will move in by Monday morning, and it will last throughout the afternoon and evening. With a chilly northeast wind, highs will stay in the low to mid 50s. The wet weather will taper off by Tuesday morning, giving us a dry Tuesday afternoon with highs near 60.

Major changes have been made for Wednesday’s forecast! While we’re still expecting a good dose of rain, the latest weather model runs are showing temperatures only reaching the 40s on Wednesday afternoon. Not only will it be much cooler, but very breezy as well. We might see a few snowflakes in the mix Wednesday evening.

Chilly and blustery weather is still set for Thursday with a few light showers. Highs will remain in the 40s.

One to two inches of rain is likely by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham