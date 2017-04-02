The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Clinton Lumberkings, QC River Bandits, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talk baseball on The Score Sunday. From Cubs with Corey Fineran from Ivy Envy. General Manager Ted Tornow from Clinton Lumberkings talks about upcoming season. Andrew Chesser, General Manager with QC River Bandits talks about their season. FCA story of the week features Augie Coach Greg Wallace and his Son Cayton.

