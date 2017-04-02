We talk baseball on The Score Sunday. From Cubs with Corey Fineran from Ivy Envy. General Manager Ted Tornow from Clinton Lumberkings talks about upcoming season. Andrew Chesser, General Manager with QC River Bandits talks about their season. FCA story of the week features Augie Coach Greg Wallace and his Son Cayton.
The Score Sunday – Ivy Envy, Clinton Lumberkings, QC River Bandits, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Alex Tanney, Tappa Benefit, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Pleasant Valley GBB, Jordan Delp, FCA – Owen Landwehr
-
Quad City River Bandits hosts job fair and national anthem tryouts
-
The Score Sunday – Bettendorf Basketball, FCA
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, North Scott GBB, NASCAR, FCA
-
-
Quad Cities River Bandits looking for National Anthem singers, part-time help
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott GBB, Augustana MBB, Iowa MBB, FCA St Ambrose Bowlers
-
Galesburg Superintendent: What We Learned from ’14 Strike
-
The Score Sunday – Assumption GBB, Annawan GBB, FCA – Elijah Stewart
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA
-
-
The Score Sunday – Augie BB, H.S. All-Star preview, Illinois BB, FCA
-
Rhythm City barge to be donated to the city of Clinton or Living Lands and Waters
-
Wanted man fleeing from police prompts lockdown at Clinton Walmart