Quad City area barbers show off their pipes for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- A Quad City area barbers group called Chordbusters belted out some familiar tunes all for a good cause.

On April 2nd, 2017 a benefit concert was held at the Bethel Wesley United Methodist Church.

The funds raised from the benefit will go to the Church's learning center.

"We're just so thrilled that they would do this for us, because it serves a purpose to raise funds to continue the program but it's also a wonderful outreach. It helps us to let the community have something fun to do," says Barbara Roseman, who is on the advisory board for the center.

The learning center provides educational, social and emotional support through designated programs.

Some of the programs offer basic education for adults and English as a second language courses.

For more information about the church's learning center click HERE.