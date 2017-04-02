Pleasant Valley and Ankeny Centennial would play to 0-0 in regulation. The Spartans would then score 3 time in PK's while Josh Stivers would stop 2 shot from Centennial to help PV win 3-2.
Pleasant Valley wins in penalty kicks
-
Pleasant Valley best Muscatine
-
Pleasant Valley comes back to beat West
-
Pleasant Valley gets road win over West
-
Pleasant Valley scores big win over West
-
Pleasant Valley girls beats Bettendorf
-
-
Pleasant Valley wins big over Burlington
-
Pleasant Valley wins postseason opener
-
Mic’d Up & Highlights: Pleasant Valley runs away with win over Lady Lancers
-
North Scott wins by 17 at home
-
Bettendorf beats rival Pleasant Valley
-
-
Lady Spartans eager for home stretch
-
Pleasant Valley swim parents want to see upgrades with pool
-
High School student gets leg amputated, mom calls surgery a ‘blessing in disguise’