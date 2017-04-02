Pleasant Valley wins in penalty kicks

Pleasant Valley and Ankeny Centennial would play to 0-0 in regulation.  The Spartans would then score 3 time in PK's while Josh Stivers would  stop 2 shot from Centennial to help PV win 3-2.