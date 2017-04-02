Davenport West had a 1-0 lead at half, then North Scott scored 4 times to win 4-0.
North Scott scores 4 times to beat West
-
North Scott races past West
-
Minor injuries reported in school bus crash near Long Grove
-
Chef Scott: Hunan-style beef sandwich
-
St. Patrick’s Day festivities: CASI race and parade route
-
Kim Kardashian West robbery suspects picked up by French police
-
-
Chef Scott: Barley Risotto
-
Chef Scott: Time to Love Liver
-
Chef Brad Scott: Lobster Rigatoni
-
Chef Scott: Spicy Duck with Pears
-
Chef Scott: Steak au Poirve
-
-
North Scott earns 12th MAC win
-
North Scott hands Bettendorf 1st MAC loss
-
North cruises past North Scott