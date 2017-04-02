× Former Rock Island store is likely a total loss after fire

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Rock Island Fire Department is working to determine what caused a fire at the old Faye’s Grocery store.

Fire Marshal Greg Marty said the fire began around 5 a.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at 500 7th Street in Rock Island.

Marty said the former store was vacant, but a new tenant was making preparations to re-open.

One firefighter was injured during the early stages of the fire, and he was taken to the hospital. The firefighter was treated and released.

The building is likely a total loss.