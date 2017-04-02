East Moline set to discuss proposal to muzzle large dogs in a public setting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE-- City leaders in East Moline will introduce a proposal that would required dogs weighing over 40 pounds to wear a muzzle in public Monday, April 3, 2017.

The city administrator added the proposal on the Committee of the Whole agenda one week after police responded to a two dog fight on the south side of 5th avenue and 19th street.

East Moline Police say they had to put one of the dogs down after it violently attacked and killed the other dog involved in a fight.

Council member Ed Dejaynes says the owner of one of the dogs was a teenage girl who watched the whole thing happen, which is why the proposal is being introduced.

"It's a safety issue, in reality a muzzled dog can't bite and if they are walking their dog and they can control their dog," says Dejaynes.

Local dog owners in East Moline say although they understand the reason behind the proposal, the council needs to find a different solution.

"Yes the circumstances that brought this to a head is sad.... but you can't-- it's not a one size fits all," says dog owner, Lisa Vandervleek.

Council members will discuss the proposal after their council meeting at 6:30 p.m.