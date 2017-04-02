Annual coin show celebrates 80 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois-- More than 30 coin dealers showed off their collections at the Annual Spring Coin show on April 2nd, 2017.

Eighty dealer tables filled up the Camden Center with all different kinds of coins.

"We have everything from pennies to foreign coins, some ancient coins, gold. There's a lot of opportunity to learn historical value of coins as well as monetary values," says Jeff Struve, President of the Quad City Coin Club.

The show also featured many exhibits, bourse, youth auction, and free door prizes.

"It's just a fun time," says Struve, "mark it on your calendars to see us next year."