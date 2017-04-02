Alleman has hired St. Ambrose assistant Kyle Murray to be their new basketball coach. Murray was an assistan with SAU for 11 years. This will be his first head coaching position.
Alleman hires Kyle Murray as new basketball coach
-
Rangel out at Alleman
-
New Illinois coach says ‘a national championship can happen here’
-
Illinois hires Nancy Fahey to lead women’s basketball team
-
The Score Sunday – Alleman, North Basketball, Moline Wrestling, FCA
-
New Illini Head Coach Brad Underwood talks 1-on-1 with Matt Randazzo
-
-
Coaches help college basketball player battling terminal cancer check item off bucket list
-
Confident Pioneers hungry for more success
-
Pennsylvania-based movie ‘Groundhog Day’ was mostly filmed in Illinois
-
Toby Whiteman steps down as basketball coach at Rockridge
-
University of Illinois announces Athletics Hall of Fame
-
-
Hijab rule keeps junior from playing in regional title basketball game
-
Davenport schools hosts Martin Luther King Mentoring Day
-
Youth basketball team forfeits rather than play without girl teammates