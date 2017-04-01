× Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society announced as Three Degree recipient for April

Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society has been selected as the April recipient of the Three Degree Guarantee sponsored by Eriksen Chevrolet in Milan, IL.

For each day of the month that the actual temperature is within three degrees of the forecasted high temperature, Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society will receive $20 from Eriksen Chevrolet. Each night, Storm Team 8 will predict the next day’s high temperature. The forecasted temperatures are compared to the actual temperatures recorded by the National Weather Service.

Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society was established in 1972 to help preserve and perpetuate members’ ancestral records. Their goal is to help assist members in genealogical research and educate the community on the importance of Rock Island County history.

Membership is open to anyone interested in furthering the objects of the Society. Meetings for members are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month, January through October.

If you would like to learn more about Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society or on how to become a member, please click here.

If your charity or organization would like to be considered for the Three Degree Guarantee, please click here.