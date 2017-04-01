Raising awareness for autism one step at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND-- More than 250 people walked it out on the indoor track at the PepsiCo Center to raise awareness for Autism.

The Autism Society of the Quad Cities kicked off Autism Awareness month on April 1st with an awareness walk.

"We have to make more strides given how common it is," says Autism Society of Quad Cities board member, Susan Zelnio, "And make people understand that these kids can do everything.They just need a little help sometimes."

Families, friends and community members all walked side by side to shed light on the autism community in the Quad Cities.

"There are a lot of children that are being early diagnosed which is good we want people to get early diagnosed so that way we have more time to be able to get the education you need, the therapies that are needed, says Amy Goldsberry also a board member of the Autism Society in the Quad Cities.

Goldsberry says her son was diagnosed on the autistic spectrum when he was 4-years-old.

"He used to be non-verbal, now he's saying four sentenced words," says Goldsberry.

Her son is now seven and she says the it's been a long journey since his diagnosis. Goldsberry hopes her experience encourages for others to reach out and to know they have a community.

"I just want people to know that you're never alone, keep googling, keep facebooking. We're here for you," says Goldsberry.