Quad City area firefighters skate for a cure

MOLINE, Illinois-- More than twenty area firefighters traded in their fire helmets for hockey ones for their Annual Benefit games. The Quad City Fire Hockey team played against Chicago's fire hockey team to raise money for local charities.

This year their funds are going to QC MS Open Swinging for a Cure, a local organization that focuses on finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

"My daughter was affected with MS at the age of seventeen and Eric from the QC fire hockey knows me and wanted to help my charity," says Amy Behnke, Secretary Board of the MS Open.

MS affects for than 2.3 million people worldwide and the QC organization is committed ending the disease once and for all.

"I have made it my mission and try to help find a cure and help others with MS," says Behnke.

And says she is grateful for the local organizations including the firefighters helping her cause.

"I personally want to thank Blaze Restoration for being one of our major sponsors this year. I want to thank the local QC fireman for donating their time and help and the Chicago fireman also, and the Mallards for helping us have this event here," says Behnke.

This is the ninth year the team has hosted their charity games raising almost $27,000 dollars.