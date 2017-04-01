× Pence tells Ohio crowd the fight to get rid of Obamacare is not over, Trump calls it “dead” on Twitter

COLUMBUS, OHIO– Vice President Mike Pence says the fight to get rid of Obamacare is not over. He made the comments before a group of business people at an electronic manufacturing services company in a suburb of Columbus.

Pence said he believes Congress will eventually approve President Trump’s plan, which he says will offer help for people with an opiod addiction.

He told the crowd, “As the president said in his joint address to Congress, in his own words, we will stop the drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth and we’ll expand treatment for those who have become so badly addicted.”

Congress failed to reach a deal on a bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act last month. Pence says, once Obamacare is gone, the Trump administration will cut taxes across the board for working families, small businesses, manufacturers, and family farms.

President Trump gave his own take on Obamacare, today on Twitter. He called the health care plan “dead,” but added that good things will happen, either with Republicans or Democrats.

The President also took a shot at “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, asking that he start talking about what he called “the Obama surveillance scandal,” which is currently under investigation by a congressional intelligence committee.