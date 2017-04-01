More than 600 college students dance to raise money for cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 600 college students are dancing the day away at the St. Ambrose Dance Marathon.

Students will dance for 13.1 hours for kids who have won their battles against cancer, those who are still fighting, and those who lost their battle.

They raise the money before the big event as well as plan activities and get to know them well.

That money benefits the kids and families at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's hospital.

Children and their families who have battled cancer are invited to share their journey and gain the support of students.

"It's hard to listen to their journey but it's really cool to see what they've been through and how dance marathon has impacted their lives. Which is truly why we're here for thirteen point one hours today," says Alyssa Willey, Dance Marathon member.

This year their goal is to raise $200,000 dollars for the kids.

The funds will go to improve the quality of life of the children and families, education and research of current illnesses and treatments.