Jo Daviess sheriff's deputy injured in struggle with suspect

A Jo Daviess sheriff’s deputy was hurt while responding to a domestic disturbance near Galena, Illinois.

Around 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017, deputies were called to Oak Glen Drive in the Galena Territory for a possible domestic battery.

Deputies said they tried to speak with 61-year-old Jonathan Martin, but he refused to open the door. When Martin did open the door, deputies said they saw him start to point a handgun.

According to the police report, a struggle ensued between deputies and Martin. One deputy was hurt and taken to the hospital. He was treated and released.

Martin was taken into custody.

He faces charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated resisting arrest, domestic battery, possession of firearm without a FOID card, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cannabis.