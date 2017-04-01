Free boating safety classes offered in April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boating season is just around the corner but it's also the time of the year to make sure you're safely enjoying your time on the water.

The U.S army corps of engineers is holding free boating safety classes.

"Most of the time we're out there trying to make sure people are doing the right thing and having a safe day and getting off the water. Going back home like everyone wants to everyday. Just a good opportunity for folks to come in and learn something or refresh they're ready skills," says Mike Mckean,Park Ranger.

The next three classes are going to be held on April 8th, 15th, and 22nd. Each class will run from 8:00 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Those who attend the full 8 hour class will receive an Illinois DNR Boat Safety Certification which can also be used in Iowa.

For more information contact the Mississippi River Project Center in Pleasant Valley at (309) 794-5338.