× Davenport shooting sends 19-year-old to the hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A teenager is expected to recover after being shot in Davenport.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2017, Davenport police responded to the 1300 block of Gaines Street, just north of Herington Park.

Officers found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting took place in the south alley of the 600 block of West 14th Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip through the “CityConnect Davenport, IA” mobile app.