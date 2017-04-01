× April showers will close out the weekend

It was so refreshing to see the sunshine this Saturday! However, more clouds will move through Saturday night with lows only in the 40s.

By Sunday morning, light showers will start to move through from the southwest. These scattered showers will last through the afternoon and evening. Thanks to a southeast wind, highs will be back in the 50s.

Keep the rain gear handy for Monday. More showers will pass through during the day, but will be out of the way by Tuesday. Highs will be back into the upper 50s.

Drier weather settles back in for Tuesday with highs in the 60s. Don’t get too comfortable with the dry skies! We’ll be tracking another washout on Wednesday, and this time we are likely to see some thunderstorms. Once this rain maker passes by, temperatures will drop significantly by Thursday. The rain will linger as well.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham