× Woman found dead at scene of reported stabbing in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — A wounded woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a reported stabbing in a Dubuque neighborhood.

When police arrived to the 870 block of Kane Street, they found an unresponsive woman who had stab wounds, according to a statement from the Dubuque Police Department.

There was also a man at the home, but police did not say what condition he was in.

Police said paramedics declared the woman dead on scene. Her identity is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0714. Any information that leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000.