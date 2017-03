Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT -- Why settle for anything less than the best when you can get the best coffee in the whole state of Iowa right in your own backyard.

Cafe d'Marie at 614 W. 5th Street in Davenport was named the "Best Coffee Shop Cafe" in the state of Iowa, by online lifestyle publisher, Insider.

Owners say everything on the menu is made from scratch with a local twist. Their best selling coffee is "The Honey Bee," which is made with local honey and Madagascar vanilla bean syrup.