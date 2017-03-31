Sun breaking through Friday; when rain may return during the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leftover sprinkles and drizzle will exit the region by 9:30 a.m. with cloudy skies staying with us for a few hours after that. But as we head into the afternoon, clouds will give way to sunshine with temperatures rising up into the 50s potentially.

Tonight will be clear and crisp with overnight lows down into the 30s. Some frost is also anticipated.

Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 50s. A few showers are possible on Sunday with a cooler high in the lower 50s. More persistent rain is expected Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday when some snow may mix in with the rain. That’s not an April Fool’s Joke by the way.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

