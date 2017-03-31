× Sanctuary cities ban among bills dead at Iowa Legislature

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A bill that would have prohibited so-called sanctuary cities in Iowa and legislation that would have banned most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected are among measures not advancing beyond a procedural deadline in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature.

The deadline Friday required policy bills to have secured several procedural votes. Some bills have been selectively kept alive and their futures are unclear.

Bills moving forward include proposed restrictions on how authorities can seize money from people suspected of illegal activity. Other legislation would dismantle Des Moines Water Works, moving the water utility’s oversight to local officials.

Gov. Terry Branstad recently signed into law a ban on local governments raising the minimum hourly wage and reductions in compensation for workers injured on the job.