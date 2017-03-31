I-74 traffic moving smoothly again after police activity slows vehicles in both directions

UPDATE:

Traffic is moving smoothly again in both directions.

Original post:

Traffic in both directions on the Interstate 74 Bridge was backing up Friday afternoon, March 31, 2017.

Iowa Department of Transportation cameras showed both Illinois-bound and Iowa-bound drivers were being pushed down to one lane around 2:30 p.m.

Around 2:45 p.m. it appeared that all lanes on the bridge were back open and bridge traffic was moving smoothly in both directions.

The cameras also showed cars backing up passed 12th Avenue in Illinois, and back to Middle Road in Iowa. As the cameras panned, emergency responders could be seen lined along the Mississippi River on the Iowa side.