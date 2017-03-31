× Overnight gunfire in Davenport came from armed resident who heard attempted break-in

DAVENPORT — Gunfire that was reported on Gaines Street came from an armed resident who said he was woken up by what sounded like someone breaking into his home overnight.

Police were called to the area of W. Rusholme Street and Gaines Street around 5:10 a.m. for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

A resident there, 30-year-old Brandon Wagner, said he woke up at that early hour Friday morning, March 31, 2017, to the sound of his back door getting kicked in, the statement said. Police said Wagner grabbed a shotgun and “confronted” several people on his porch. When they saw the armed resident, the people ran away.

According to the police statement, Wagner told officers that he shot a round into the air as the people ran off; he then fired another round into the air as the people got into a vehicle and sped off.

Wagner was cited for discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to the statement. Detectives are following up with an investigation on the attempted burglary to the man’s home.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.