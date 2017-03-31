NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Painting Without Paint Brushes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because I am off on Friday, March 31st, 2017 does not mean our weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" segment can't continue! Instead of choosing a craft for our team to try by themselves (because we all know how that went down last time), I brought in an expert - Chuck Gillespie, Co-Owner of ArtsyBug Studio in Moline.

Chuck and his wife, Theresa, have owned ArtsyBug for nearly five years and have a passion for working with artists and wanna-be artists of all ages and skill levels, so they're the perfect fit for our crazy crew! They have tons of great events coming up in April. To check out their calendar and creations, click here.

Today, Chuck showed Jonathan Ketz and Jesyka Dereta how to paint a painting without paint brushes! Click on the video above to see how they did and click on the video below to see their completed creations.