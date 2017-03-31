Jimmy Buffett fans, this event and these fries, are for you!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're in the mood for a little Jimmy Buffett music, the Quad Cities is the place to be this weekend. The local fan club has an event, "13th Annual Havana Daydreamin" on Saturday, April 1 in Davenport.

The event, hosted by the Quad City Parrot Head Club, is at the RiverCenter at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $25 per person, or $240 per table. Tickets are available at the door or at area HyVees.

Click here for more information on the event.

And in the spirit of the event, Jason Stewert from Zeke's Island Cafe and Rico's Tropical Cantina in Davenport was in studio making Smothered Plantain Fries.

Chef Jason showed us that he starts with a base of french fries, and adds toppings like cheddar cheese (don't be shy!) and carnita sofrito. It's also topped with avocado lime sauce.