Crayola announces they are dropping the ‘Dandelion’ color

Crayola announced that they are retiring the “Dandelion” color from its 24-pack of crayons.

On Friday, March 31, 2017, which happens to be “National Crayon Day,” Crayola is announcing a replacement color, live on Facebook, CNN reported. There was no word on what time Friday the replacement color would be announced.

We asked our viewers which crayon color they would part with, and they said “White,” followed by “Cerulean,” and “Green-Yellow.” Dandelion ranked as the 7th color that would get the boot (see poll below).

This is the first time the company has retired a crayon color from its 24-pack.