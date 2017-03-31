× Bright sunshine will be back just in time for April

Wave goodbye to March and the dreary weather! Clouds will be clearing out this Friday night. With some clearing and calmer winds, it’s going to get chilly. Overnight lows will be in the lower 30s, and we will see some patchy frost as well.

The bright sunshine finally makes a comeback on Saturday, and that will warm us into the upper 50s! However, cloud cover will thicken on Saturday night ahead of our next round of showers.

April showers will be swinging through on Sunday. Due to the rain, we’ll only see highs in the lower 50s. This rain will linger into our Monday as well.

Tuesday is looking fairly dry with temperatures in the 60s, but we could be in for another washout on Wednesday! Showers and a few storms are likely that afternoon with temperatures back in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham