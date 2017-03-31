Iowa governor signs law to prevent raise in minimum wage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Terry Branstad has signed into law a ban on local governments raising the minimum hourly wage and another law changing Iowa's workers' compensation system.

Branstad signed the measures Thursday at a public event.

The National Employment Law Project says Iowa is one of two states to reverse local wage increases that have already gone into effect.

The wage reversal is effective immediately and comes just days before Polk County, the state's most populous county, was set to raise pay for some workers.

The law restricting workers' compensation will change benefits for on-the-job injuries in the state. It decreases some coverage for shoulder injuries and permanent injuries impacting the whole body. It also creates a retraining program for some injured workers. The changes go into effect July 1.