WQAD News 8 photojournalists earn NPPA awards

Some individuals in the WQAD News 8 newsroom were recognized by the National Press Photographers Association for their exemplary work in 2016.

Photojournalist Anthony Paniccuci earned a 3rd place award in the Spot News category for his work with reporter John David on a piece called “We’re Coming.”

The story showed the brave attempts and ultimate success of rescuing a dog who was stranded out at a roller dam.

Photojournalist Stephanie Mattan earned a 3rd place award in the General News category for her work with Elizabeth Wadas on a piece called “Bell Ringing.”

The story was a lively illustration of the seasonal bell ringing tradition for the Salvation Army.

WQAD News 8 finished 6th in the Central Region out of 23 stations competing.