WQAD News 8 photojournalists earn NPPA awards
Some individuals in the WQAD News 8 newsroom were recognized by the National Press Photographers Association for their exemplary work in 2016.
Photojournalist Anthony Paniccuci earned a 3rd place award in the Spot News category for his work with reporter John David on a piece called “We’re Coming.”
The story showed the brave attempts and ultimate success of rescuing a dog who was stranded out at a roller dam.
Watch the video “We’re Coming,” right here:
Photojournalist Stephanie Mattan earned a 3rd place award in the General News category for her work with Elizabeth Wadas on a piece called “Bell Ringing.”
The story was a lively illustration of the seasonal bell ringing tradition for the Salvation Army.
Watch the video “Bell Ringing,” right here:
WQAD News 8 finished 6th in the Central Region out of 23 stations competing.