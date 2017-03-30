× Rock Island Arsenal to fire cannon between 3:30 p.m. & 4 p.m. Friday

Don’t be alarmed if you hear an explosion coming from the Arsenal on Friday, March 31, 2017.

A cannon will be fired between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to Arsenal spokesman Eric Cramer. The cannon fire is part of a retirement ceremony for Army Sustainment Command Chief of Staff Col. Lance Koenig.

