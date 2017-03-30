× Police release victim’s identity in Stockton officer-involved shooting

STOCKTON, Illinois – The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

It happened Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 12:04 pm. The incident occurred in the intersection of West Front Ave at Blackhawk Drive in Stockton, Illinois.

The Stockton Police Department received a call of three suspicious adult subjects coming and going from a vehicle stopped on Blackhawk Drive. The owner of the vehicle, 41-year-old Troy J. Boyle was observed setting his car on fire just before police arrived.

An autopsy performed today shows Boyle died from gunshot wounds.

The details of the shooting incident between Boyle and the Stockton officer are not being released. Police say there are witnesses who still need to be interviewed.

One of the three subjects, 41-year-old Timothy Hess, was being detained by the deputy when the shooting occurred. The third subject, a female, was located behind a shed and taken into custody without incident.

Boyle was transported to a hospital in Freeport where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the learned that Boyle had just stolen gas from a local gas station minutes before his car became disabled on Blackhawk Drive.

State Police Agents are gathering potential in-car video from the two squad cars as well as body camera’s from officers. However, the officer involved was not wearing his body camera due to it being placed out of service for a software malfunction.

The Stockton officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney for review.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Illinois State Police at (815) 632-4010.