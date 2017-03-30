Police looking for suspect in Vibrant Credit Union robbery

DAVENPORT — Police here are sharing security camera images of a suspect they believe robbed the Vibrant Credit Union in the 3800 block of Brady Street on Tuesday, March 28, in hopes of bringing him in for questioning.

The images shared include the suspect driving away in a large white SUV and a profile view of the man who is wearing a white hoodie and a black stocking cap.

According to police, the pictured suspect entered the credit union around 11:45 a.m., demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

There was no weapon displayed during the robbery and no one was injured.

The incident is being investigated by the Davenport Criminal Investigations Division and the FBI.

The same Vibrant Credit Union was also robbed on November 18, 2016. Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.