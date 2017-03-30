After one year as the United Township Football Coach, Joe Morrissey is leaving the program to head back to the college ranks. Morrissey will be the new Offensive Coordinator at Kansas Wesleyan.
Joe Morrissey leaving United Township Football
-
Morrissey brothers bring unique sibling rivalry to WB6
-
Mike Morrissey new Moline Football Coach
-
United Township bests Quincy
-
Ottawa upsets United Township
-
United Township softball edges Rockridge
-
-
United Township Girls tops Alleman
-
Moline GBB over rival United Township
-
United Township falls to Peoria Quest
-
North Scott runs past United Township
-
U.T. girls edge Moline
-
-
United Township drops WB6 game at Quincy
-
Tatum Roselle uses feet to keep the “beat” at UT basketball games
-
United Township wins on the road against Galesburg