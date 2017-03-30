× Galesburg Superintendent: What We Learned from ’14 Strike

GALESBURG – The teacher strike during the summer of 2014 has had a lasting impact on the school district in the city, according to Superintendent Ralph Grimm.

Grimm, who will retire this summer, was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities’ ‘Breakfast With…’ Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Innkeepers Coffee in the city.

Grimm says the school board and the teacher’s union have both learned how to be better communicators. He also hopes the district never has to go through that again. See the interview below.

The school district is also facing a very tough financial situation. The school district faces nearly $2 million in budget cuts going into the 2017-2018 year. Grimm says he's not surprised the district is still struggling to keep its finances afloat while the economy seems to pick up. He says school district finances are usually two years behind the American economy. See the interview below.

Finally, Grimm asked for students to continue working hard Thursday morning, despite any challenges they face at home and at school. He says students can be more successful than they ever thought, if they just work hard. Check out Eric's lightning round below!

