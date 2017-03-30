× Galesburg High School Senior To Run For School Board

GALESBURG, Illinois – 18 year-old senior Isaiah Harlan will be running for a school board position on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.

According to the Knox County Tea Party, Harlan, a senior at Galesburg High School, is looking to bring ”fresh ideas and an unbiased view to the Galesburg, IL school board.”

Harlan’s father, Republican Congressional Candidate Patrick Harlan, lost the 2016 election to current Congresswoman Cheri Bustos. Four years ago, Isaiah, was an intern for former Republican Congressman Bobby Schilling, who tried defeating Bustos after she took his seat in 2012. He also was an intern for Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, and States Attorney Candidate Paul Schimpf.

Isaiah says he is, “disturbed by the lack of representation the students have by the elected officials that are currently serving the district.”

School Superintendent Ralph Grimm talked about the candidate Thursday, March 30, 2017 during Good Morning Quad Cities’ Breakfast With… segment. He says Harlan will face some tough challenges on the board if he’s elected.

To see a sample ballot for Knox County, Illinois, click here. To see what else Illinois residents will be voting on April 4, click here.