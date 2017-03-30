× A break from the rain is in the near future

After the rain from Wednesday and Thursday, many hometowns have picked up 1-2″ of rainfall! More showers will move in this Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s. Most of the rain will be gone by the sunrise Friday morning.

With the rain moving out, we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy sky for the majority of Friday. However, some clouds will clear late that afternoon with a few peeks of sunshine! Those clouds will keep us from warming up too much. Highs will be around 50.

Thankfully, the first day of April is looking beautiful! Much more sunshine is in store for us with warmer temperatures. We’ll see highs climb into the upper 50s. The next time we’ll see the 60s will be Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Don’t get too used to the dry weather! Showers will make a comeback by Sunday and so will the cooler air with highs in the low 50s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham