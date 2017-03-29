Who and what is up for election on April 4th

Election Day is quickly approaching! Consolidated Elections will take place all around the Quad Cities Area on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.

Here are the Mayors, Village Presidents, Village Mayors, School Board Candidates, and Referendums up for a vote:

BUREAU COUNTY:

Peru Mayor

  • Scott Harl
  • Jim Giordano
  • Rodney Perez

Tiskilwa Village President

  • Steve McHenry
  • Charles Philhower

Increase Princeton Elementary Spending Rate

  • Yes
  • No

$17 Million Bureau Valley School Bond

  • Yes
  • No

 

CARROLL COUNTY:

Lanark Mayor

  • Ken Viglietta
  • Thomas Kocal

Savanna Mayor

  • Gary LaShelle
  • Chris Lain
  • Anna Rice
  • William Nemec

Shannon Village President

  • Bonnie Heckman-Foust
  • Amanda Klinefelter

 

HENDERSON COUNTY:

Oquawka Village Mayor

  • Ronald Bigger
  • Robert Eldridge
  • Sandra Fullerton Moody

Creation of Oquawka Fire District

  • Yes
  • No

Stronghurst Village President

  • Anthony Popp
  • Brendan Schaley

 

HENRY COUNTY:

Cleveland Village Mayor

  • Steve Ballegeer
  • Richard Lindell

Coal Valley Village President

  • Michael Bartels
  • Emil Maslanka

Hoopole Village Mayor

  • Sheldon Miller
  • Rhonda Norberg

New Alwood School Boundaries

  • Yes
  • No

$13 Million Erie School Bond

  • Yes
  • No

 

KNOX COUNTY:

Abingdon Mayor

  • Myron Hovind
  • Kellie Nelson

Altona Village President

  • Derrick Appell
  • Richard Wegner

East Galesburg Village Mayor

  • Stephen Bradley
  • Darrell Corbin

Galesburg Mayor

  • Walter McAllister
  • John Pritchard

New Alwood School Boundaries

  • Yes
  • No

Tax for Mental Health Facilities

  • Yes
  • No

 

MERCER COUNTY:

Aledo Mayor

  • Chris Hagloch
  • Ryan Maynard

Alexis Mayor

  • Dixie McCreight
  • Dale Oberhaus

Joy Village President

  • Todd Heath
  • Kaylee Willits

Keithsburg Mayor

  • Mike Robbins
  • Allen Henshaw

New Boston Mayor

  • Christopher DeFrieze
  • Rodger Raine

 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY:

Andalusia Village President

  • Pamela Einfeldt
  • Curtis Morrow

Cordova Village President

  • James Boone
  • Dean Moyer
  • Robert VanHooreweghe

Moline Mayor

  • Stephanie Acri
  • Scott Raes

Moline Alderman Ward 1 

  • Ivory Deaon Clark
  • Glen Evans
  • Michael Foulks

Moline Alderman Ward 3 

  • James Spurgetis
  • William Anderson
  • Evelyn White

Moline Alderman Ward 5

  • John Brandmeyer
  • Dylan Parker

Moline Alderman Ward 7

  • Charles Austin III
  • David Geenen

Moline School Board (Top Three)

  • Stephen Brockway
  • Jim Carsell
  • Mandy Kuhle
  • Sangeetha Rayapati
  • Mariela Trevino
  • Andy Waeyaert
  • Erin Waldron-Smith
  • Blake Zimmer

Port Byron Village President

  • Kevin Klute
  • Bruce Peterson

Rock Island Mayor

  • Stephen Tollenaer
  • Mike Thoms
  • Terry Brooks
  • Andrew Rowe

Rock Island School Board (Top Four)

  • Marjorie Boeye
  • Robert DeVrieze
  • Stephen Dillender
  • Robert Hotle
  • Tina Marie Imes
  • David Rockwell
  • Justin Roessler
  • Gary Rowe
  • Eric Rowell
  • Earl Strupp Jr.
  • James Veasey
  • Terell Williams

Silvis Mayor

  • Matthew Carter
  • Scott Culley

Silvis Alderman Ward 2

  • Ian Kyle Pavelonis
  • Tony Holland
  • Michael Bowser

United Township Board of Education (Top Four)

  • Farah Anderson
  • Harry Atvanis
  • Giovanna Davila
  • Susan Koska
  • Wendy Wassell-Verschoore

$13 Million Erie School Bond

  • Yes
  • No

Nonpartisan East Moline Elections

  • Yes
  • No

Nonpartisan Port Byron Elections

  • Yes
  • No

Video Gaming in Rapids City

  • Yes
  • No

Review Chickens in Hampton

  • Yes
  • No

 

WARREN COUNTY:

Alexis Village President

  • Dixie McCreight
  • Dale Oberhaus

Monmouth Mayor

  • Rod Davies
  • DuWayne Brooks

 

WHITESIDE COUNTY:

Erie Village President

  • Gary Farral
  • Peter Georgean
  • Marcia Smith

Fulton Mayor

  • Barbara Janis
  • Howard Van Zuiden
  • Kyle Crosthwaite
  • Paula Israel
  • Michael Ottens

Prophetstown Mayor

  • Steve Swanson
  • Terry Strike

$17 Million Bureau Valley School Bond

  • Yes
  • No

1% Hike in Sterling Retail Tax

  • Yes
  • No

$13 Million Erie School Bond

  • Yes
  • No