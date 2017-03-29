Who and what is up for election on April 4th
Election Day is quickly approaching! Consolidated Elections will take place all around the Quad Cities Area on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.
Here are the Mayors, Village Presidents, Village Mayors, School Board Candidates, and Referendums up for a vote:
BUREAU COUNTY:
Peru Mayor
- Scott Harl
- Jim Giordano
- Rodney Perez
Tiskilwa Village President
- Steve McHenry
- Charles Philhower
Increase Princeton Elementary Spending Rate
- Yes
- No
$17 Million Bureau Valley School Bond
- Yes
- No
CARROLL COUNTY:
Lanark Mayor
- Ken Viglietta
- Thomas Kocal
Savanna Mayor
- Gary LaShelle
- Chris Lain
- Anna Rice
- William Nemec
Shannon Village President
- Bonnie Heckman-Foust
- Amanda Klinefelter
HENDERSON COUNTY:
Oquawka Village Mayor
- Ronald Bigger
- Robert Eldridge
- Sandra Fullerton Moody
Creation of Oquawka Fire District
- Yes
- No
Stronghurst Village President
- Anthony Popp
- Brendan Schaley
HENRY COUNTY:
Cleveland Village Mayor
- Steve Ballegeer
- Richard Lindell
Coal Valley Village President
- Michael Bartels
- Emil Maslanka
Hoopole Village Mayor
- Sheldon Miller
- Rhonda Norberg
New Alwood School Boundaries
- Yes
- No
$13 Million Erie School Bond
- Yes
- No
KNOX COUNTY:
Abingdon Mayor
- Myron Hovind
- Kellie Nelson
Altona Village President
- Derrick Appell
- Richard Wegner
East Galesburg Village Mayor
- Stephen Bradley
- Darrell Corbin
Galesburg Mayor
- Walter McAllister
- John Pritchard
New Alwood School Boundaries
- Yes
- No
Tax for Mental Health Facilities
- Yes
- No
MERCER COUNTY:
Aledo Mayor
- Chris Hagloch
- Ryan Maynard
Alexis Mayor
- Dixie McCreight
- Dale Oberhaus
Joy Village President
- Todd Heath
- Kaylee Willits
Keithsburg Mayor
- Mike Robbins
- Allen Henshaw
New Boston Mayor
- Christopher DeFrieze
- Rodger Raine
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY:
Andalusia Village President
- Pamela Einfeldt
- Curtis Morrow
Cordova Village President
- James Boone
- Dean Moyer
- Robert VanHooreweghe
Moline Mayor
- Stephanie Acri
- Scott Raes
Moline Alderman Ward 1
- Ivory Deaon Clark
- Glen Evans
- Michael Foulks
Moline Alderman Ward 3
- James Spurgetis
- William Anderson
- Evelyn White
Moline Alderman Ward 5
- John Brandmeyer
- Dylan Parker
Moline Alderman Ward 7
- Charles Austin III
- David Geenen
Moline School Board (Top Three)
- Stephen Brockway
- Jim Carsell
- Mandy Kuhle
- Sangeetha Rayapati
- Mariela Trevino
- Andy Waeyaert
- Erin Waldron-Smith
- Blake Zimmer
Port Byron Village President
- Kevin Klute
- Bruce Peterson
Rock Island Mayor
- Stephen Tollenaer
- Mike Thoms
- Terry Brooks
- Andrew Rowe
Rock Island School Board (Top Four)
- Marjorie Boeye
- Robert DeVrieze
- Stephen Dillender
- Robert Hotle
- Tina Marie Imes
- David Rockwell
- Justin Roessler
- Gary Rowe
- Eric Rowell
- Earl Strupp Jr.
- James Veasey
- Terell Williams
Silvis Mayor
- Matthew Carter
- Scott Culley
Silvis Alderman Ward 2
- Ian Kyle Pavelonis
- Tony Holland
- Michael Bowser
United Township Board of Education (Top Four)
- Farah Anderson
- Harry Atvanis
- Giovanna Davila
- Susan Koska
- Wendy Wassell-Verschoore
$13 Million Erie School Bond
- Yes
- No
Nonpartisan East Moline Elections
- Yes
- No
Nonpartisan Port Byron Elections
- Yes
- No
Video Gaming in Rapids City
- Yes
- No
Review Chickens in Hampton
- Yes
- No
WARREN COUNTY:
Alexis Village President
- Dixie McCreight
- Dale Oberhaus
Monmouth Mayor
- Rod Davies
- DuWayne Brooks
WHITESIDE COUNTY:
Erie Village President
- Gary Farral
- Peter Georgean
- Marcia Smith
Fulton Mayor
- Barbara Janis
- Howard Van Zuiden
- Kyle Crosthwaite
- Paula Israel
- Michael Ottens
Prophetstown Mayor
- Steve Swanson
- Terry Strike
$17 Million Bureau Valley School Bond
- Yes
- No
1% Hike in Sterling Retail Tax
- Yes
- No
$13 Million Erie School Bond
- Yes
- No