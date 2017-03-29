× Who and what is up for election on April 4th

Election Day is quickly approaching! Consolidated Elections will take place all around the Quad Cities Area on Tuesday, April 4th, 2017.

Here are the Mayors, Village Presidents, Village Mayors, School Board Candidates, and Referendums up for a vote:

BUREAU COUNTY:

Peru Mayor

Scott Harl

Jim Giordano

Rodney Perez

Tiskilwa Village President

Steve McHenry

Charles Philhower

Increase Princeton Elementary Spending Rate

Yes

No

$17 Million Bureau Valley School Bond

Yes

No

CARROLL COUNTY:

Lanark Mayor

Ken Viglietta

Thomas Kocal

Savanna Mayor

Gary LaShelle

Chris Lain

Anna Rice

William Nemec

Shannon Village President

Bonnie Heckman-Foust

Amanda Klinefelter

HENDERSON COUNTY:

Oquawka Village Mayor

Ronald Bigger

Robert Eldridge

Sandra Fullerton Moody

Creation of Oquawka Fire District

Yes

No

Stronghurst Village President

Anthony Popp

Brendan Schaley

HENRY COUNTY:

Cleveland Village Mayor

Steve Ballegeer

Richard Lindell

Coal Valley Village President

Michael Bartels

Emil Maslanka

Hoopole Village Mayor

Sheldon Miller

Rhonda Norberg

New Alwood School Boundaries

Yes

No

$13 Million Erie School Bond

Yes

No

KNOX COUNTY:

Abingdon Mayor

Myron Hovind

Kellie Nelson

Altona Village President

Derrick Appell

Richard Wegner

East Galesburg Village Mayor

Stephen Bradley

Darrell Corbin

Galesburg Mayor

Walter McAllister

John Pritchard

New Alwood School Boundaries

Yes

No

Tax for Mental Health Facilities

Yes

No

MERCER COUNTY:

Aledo Mayor

Chris Hagloch

Ryan Maynard

Alexis Mayor

Dixie McCreight

Dale Oberhaus

Joy Village President

Todd Heath

Kaylee Willits

Keithsburg Mayor

Mike Robbins

Allen Henshaw

New Boston Mayor

Christopher DeFrieze

Rodger Raine

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY:

Andalusia Village President

Pamela Einfeldt

Curtis Morrow

Cordova Village President

James Boone

Dean Moyer

Robert VanHooreweghe

Moline Mayor

Stephanie Acri

Scott Raes

Moline Alderman Ward 1

Ivory Deaon Clark

Glen Evans

Michael Foulks

Moline Alderman Ward 3

James Spurgetis

William Anderson

Evelyn White

Moline Alderman Ward 5

John Brandmeyer

Dylan Parker

Moline Alderman Ward 7

Charles Austin III

David Geenen

Moline School Board (Top Three)

Stephen Brockway

Jim Carsell

Mandy Kuhle

Sangeetha Rayapati

Mariela Trevino

Andy Waeyaert

Erin Waldron-Smith

Blake Zimmer

Port Byron Village President

Kevin Klute

Bruce Peterson

Rock Island Mayor

Stephen Tollenaer

Mike Thoms

Terry Brooks

Andrew Rowe

Rock Island School Board (Top Four)

Marjorie Boeye

Robert DeVrieze

Stephen Dillender

Robert Hotle

Tina Marie Imes

David Rockwell

Justin Roessler

Gary Rowe

Eric Rowell

Earl Strupp Jr.

James Veasey

Terell Williams

Silvis Mayor

Matthew Carter

Scott Culley

Silvis Alderman Ward 2

Ian Kyle Pavelonis

Tony Holland

Michael Bowser

United Township Board of Education (Top Four)

Farah Anderson

Harry Atvanis

Giovanna Davila

Susan Koska

Wendy Wassell-Verschoore

$13 Million Erie School Bond

Yes

No

Nonpartisan East Moline Elections

Yes

No

Nonpartisan Port Byron Elections

Yes

No

Video Gaming in Rapids City

Yes

No

Review Chickens in Hampton

Yes

No

WARREN COUNTY:

Alexis Village President

Dixie McCreight

Dale Oberhaus

Monmouth Mayor

Rod Davies

DuWayne Brooks

WHITESIDE COUNTY:

Erie Village President

Gary Farral

Peter Georgean

Marcia Smith

Fulton Mayor

Barbara Janis

Howard Van Zuiden

Kyle Crosthwaite

Paula Israel

Michael Ottens

Prophetstown Mayor

Steve Swanson

Terry Strike

$17 Million Bureau Valley School Bond

Yes

No

1% Hike in Sterling Retail Tax

Yes

No

$13 Million Erie School Bond