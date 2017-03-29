Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe’s development continues before birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park said Tuesday night that April the Giraffe’s pregnancy continues to progress, as her mammary development has increased again since Tuesday morning. Zookeepers said Tuesday that the giraffe’s udders were developing before birth.

This is April’s fourth calf, and the first for her 5-year-old mate Oliver.

April has developed a following since the zoo initially began live streaming her preparing to give birth on Feb. 23. Hundreds of thousands of people check the stream daily to see if April has given birth.

The videos were initially cut short as people flagged them as “sexually explicit.”

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours. Once the calf begins to show, it should be out in under an hour.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.